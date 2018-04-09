 TSA forced NNPC to close over 2000 bank accounts - official - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today
TSA forced NNPC to close over 2000 bank accounts – official – Daily Trust

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Business


TSA forced NNPC to close over 2000 bank accounts – official
The introduction of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) in August 2015 reduced the number of accounts managed by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) from over 2000 to a little under 200, the corporation's chief financial officer (CFO) said
