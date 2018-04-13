TshwaneSOCA2018: Msimanga paints rosy picture of finances - Independent Online — Nigeria Today

#TshwaneSOCA2018: Msimanga paints rosy picture of finances – Independent Online
#TshwaneSOCA2018: Msimanga paints rosy picture of finances
Pretoria – The City of Tshwane has moved from its disastrous financial situation into a clean bill of health in a space of two years, executive mayor Solly Msimanga announced on Thursday. Delivering his second annual State of the Capital Address at …
