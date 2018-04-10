 “I will soon participate as a contestant” – 2Baba on Nigerian Politics - BellaNaija — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 10, 2018


“I will soon participate as a contestant” – 2Baba on Nigerian Politics
Singer 2Baba has said he has intention to contest for political office, PM News reports. 2Baba, who once called for, then called off a protest im demand of good governance, said this in Lagos. He's interested in politics, he said, and will soon contest
