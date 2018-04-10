Tuface declares interest to run for political office — Nigeria Today

Tuface declares interest to run for political office

Multiple music award winner, Innocent Idibia, has announced his entrant into politics. He, however, did not reveal under which political platform and at what level he would be seeking to actualise his political aspiration. Idibia said he was interested in affecting lives positively and would soon pick up the challenge of a political position. “Politics […]

Tuface declares interest to run for political office

