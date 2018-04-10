 Tuface declares interest to run for political office — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Tuface declares interest to run for political office

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Multiple music award winner, Innocent Idibia, has announced his entrant into politics. He, however, did not reveal under which political platform and at what level he would be seeking to actualise his political aspiration. Idibia said he was interested in affecting lives positively and would soon pick up the challenge of a political position. “Politics […]

Tuface declares interest to run for political office

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.