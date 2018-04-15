Tullow Oil's (TLW) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group - The Lincolnian Online — Nigeria Today

Tullow Oil’s (TLW) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group – The Lincolnian Online
|
The Lincolnian Online
|
Tullow Oil's (TLW) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group
The Lincolnian Online
Tullow Oil (LON:TLW)'s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. They presently have a GBX 230 ($3.25) price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group's target price …
Tullow Oil (TUWLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Recent Analysts' Ratings Updates for Tullow Oil plc (TLW)
Secrecy in oil deals breeds suspicion
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!