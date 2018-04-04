Turkey, Russia Ties Grow Stronger as US Gets Elbowed Out of the Middle East - Haaretz — Nigeria Today

Turkey, Russia Ties Grow Stronger as US Gets Elbowed Out of the Middle East – Haaretz
The Times
Turkey, Russia Ties Grow Stronger as US Gets Elbowed Out of the Middle East
Haaretz
Ties between Russia and Turkey are growing closer than ever, as Russia runs into widespread diplomatic fallout from the poisoned spy scandal and Turkey's relations with its Western allies worsens over human rights issues and its military operations …
Russia, Iran and Turkey struggle to find common ground on Syria
Russia-Turkey: The Interdependent Relationship Shaped by Energy or a Deeper Friendship?
Turkey hosts critical summit on Syria with Russia, Iran
