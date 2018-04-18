Turkey calls snap poll for 24 June - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Turkey calls snap poll for 24 June – Vanguard
Vanguard
Turkey calls snap poll for 24 June
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday called snap elections in Turkey for June 24, bringing the polls forward by over a year-and-a-half to sharply accelerate the transition to a new presidential system. Erdogan's announcement upended the …
