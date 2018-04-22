Tutu dismisses another fake 'death' story - News24 — Nigeria Today

Tutu dismisses another fake ‘death’ story – News24
News24
Tutu dismisses another fake 'death' story
News24
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu on Sunday dismissed a fake news report that he had apparently died, his family spokesperson said. Spokesperson Roger Friedman in a statement said the "fake story" had been circulating on Sunday and claimed that he had …
Tutu alive and well, 'false' media reports of his death slammed
The Arch is alive and well – his office says
Claims that Desmond Tutu died in USA false
