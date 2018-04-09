 TV presenter is red hot for BB Naija Eviction show - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
TV presenter is red hot for BB Naija Eviction show – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Entertainment


Pulse Nigeria

TV presenter is red hot for BB Naija Eviction show
The fashionable presenter quite literally looked like too much sauce in his all red Mai Atafo suit. Published: 11:14; Ntianu Obiora. Print; eMail · Ebuka is red hot in Mai Atafo play. Ebuka is red hot in Mai Atafo. (Instagram/ @ebuka). 24/7 Live
