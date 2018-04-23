TVS becomes Official Motorcycle and Tricycle Partner of the Super Eagles - Nigeria Football Federation — Nigeria Today

TVS becomes Official Motorcycle and Tricycle Partner of the Super Eagles – Nigeria Football Federation
Nigeria Football Federation
TVS becomes Official Motorcycle and Tricycle Partner of the Super Eagles
Nigeria Football Federation
As part of its efforts to actively drive engagement and promotion of Nigerian Football at the grassroots, the Nigeria Football Federation on Monday in Abuja signed an agreement with the Simba Group, to make TVS the Official Motorcycle and Tricycle …
