Twitter turns a profit in the first quarter, makes progress fighting spam — Nigeria Today

Twitter turns a profit in the first quarter, makes progress fighting spam

On Wednesday, April 25, Twitter giant shared its first-quarter earnings report, and not only have user numbers seen an increase, but the company is profitable, and its fight against bots and spams appears to be working.

