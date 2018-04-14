 Twitter user narrates experience with fraudsters posing as taxi driver and passengers — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Twitter user narrates experience with fraudsters posing as taxi driver and passengers

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Twitter user @4dmoment had a scary experience with fraudsters who she claimed tried to extort her while she was under the influence of their charms. Read the story below.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Source – Linda Ikeji

The post Twitter user narrates experience with fraudsters posing as taxi driver and passengers appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.