Two (2) Ways To Retrieve Your JAMB Registration Number — Nigeria Today

Two (2) Ways To Retrieve Your JAMB Registration Number

You lost your Joint Admission and Matriculation, Jamb CBT Registration Number? Then follow this guideline on How to Retrieve Your JAMB Registration Number yourself. If you have mistakenly lost your Jamb CBT Reg. Number, getting it back is pretty easy if you know what to do, and that is what we are going to show …

The post Two (2) Ways To Retrieve Your JAMB Registration Number appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

