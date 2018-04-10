Two boys drown in under-construction swimming pool in Haryana dist - United News of India — Nigeria Today

Two boys drown in under-construction swimming pool in Haryana dist – United News of India
|
Concise News
|
Two boys drown in under-construction swimming pool in Haryana dist
United News of India
Ambala, Apr 10 (UNI) Two boys drowned in a swimming pool which was under construction by the Railways in DRM Complex Ambala Cantt on Monday evening. The boys were Deepanshu and Amit aged 13 and 12 years respectively. A group of boys in the same age …
