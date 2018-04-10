 Two boys drown in under-construction swimming pool in Haryana dist - United News of India — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Two boys drown in under-construction swimming pool in Haryana dist – United News of India

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Concise News

Two boys drown in under-construction swimming pool in Haryana dist
United News of India
Ambala, Apr 10 (UNI) Two boys drowned in a swimming pool which was under construction by the Railways in DRM Complex Ambala Cantt on Monday evening. The boys were Deepanshu and Amit aged 13 and 12 years respectively. A group of boys in the same age
Student Dies In Swimming PoolNigeria News (satire) (press release) (blog)
Coroner finds drugged toddler's drowning in illegal pool was preventableSplash! Magazine

all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.