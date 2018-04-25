 Two Bribe-Seeking Policemen Crushed To Death By A Truck In Delta State(Graphic Photo) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Two Bribe-Seeking Policemen Crushed To Death By A Truck In Delta State(Graphic Photo)

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Two bribe-seeking policemen have been reportedly crushed by a truck which experienced brake failure around Head bridge area of Asaba, Delta State It was gathered that the accident victims were busy trying to forcefully receive a N100 bribe from oncoming vehiles, wen they met their untimely death. Sadly, their bodies were littered on the major […]

The post Two Bribe-Seeking Policemen Crushed To Death By A Truck In Delta State(Graphic Photo) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.