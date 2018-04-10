Two brothers reportedly drown at the beach — Nigeria Today

Two brothers reportedly drown at the beach

Brothers drown

Two brothers identified as Ubong Ekpe, a Managing Director of Skye Bank, Abak Road, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State and Francis, his brother have according to reports drowned at the Ibeno Beach in the state.

It’s being reported that the men had gone to the beach to attend a friend’s birthday party on Sunday when the sad incident occurred.

Ubong is survived by a wife and 4 kids.

This comes days after it was reported that a final year Chemical Engineering student of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun state died after he drowned in a pool of a hotel in the state.

According to multiple reports, the 400-level student identified as Oladipupo Ayooluwa aka Pells, who was supposed to turn a year older on the 22nd of April, drowned at Soltrag hotel, Agbara, while hanging out with friends.

The body of the deceased has long been deposited at the morgue.

