Two die in auto crash along Apapa Oshodi Expressway — Nigeria Today

Two die in auto crash along Apapa Oshodi Expressway

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Tragedy struck in the early hours of today when an accident occurred At Ilasamaja Bus stop along Apapa-Oshodi Expressway in which two people lost their livrs.

The General Manager of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Mr. Adesina Tiamiyu, who confirmed the incident said many were injured and were quickly rushed to hospital for treatment.

Details later

The post Two die in auto crash along Apapa Oshodi Expressway appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

