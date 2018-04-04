 Two die in auto crash along Apapa Oshodi Expressway — Nigeria Today
Two die in auto crash along Apapa Oshodi Expressway

Posted on Apr 4, 2018

By Olasunkanmi Akoni
Tragedy struck in the early hours of today when an accident occurred At Ilasamaja Bus stop along Apapa-Oshodi Expressway in which two people lost their livrs.

Survivors

The General Manager of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Mr. Adesina Tiamiyu, who confirmed the incident said many were injured and were quickly rushed to hospital for treatment.

Details later

