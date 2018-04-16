Two die, three Injured as borrow pit collapses in Jigawa — Nigeria Today

Two die, three Injured as borrow pit collapses in Jigawa

The Jigawa state police command confirmed the death of two persons after a borrow pit collapsed on them while digging for building soil in Baruma village of Babura Local Government Area in the state.

This was contained in a press statement issue, signed and made available to THE NATION in Dutse, the state capital by Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abdul Jinjiri, said another three others sustained various degrees of injuries in the incident which occurred yesterday (Monday) at around 1:40 pm.

According to the statement those died were Mati Bako, 17, and Tanimu

Kwalle, 25, died on the spot while Sani Haruna, 31, Aliyu Yusuf, 30 and Nazifi Yusuf sustained various degrees of injuries.

Jinjiri maintained that the remain of the‎ deceased had since been released to their relations for burial while the injured were receiving treatment at the General Hospital Babura. “Police received the information of an incident involving five people, all male. Two out of the victims died on the spot while three others were injured and now receiving treatment in the hospital.

“Victims and corpses were taken to hospital by the police. Victims were confirmed dead by a medical Doctor and they have been released to the their relatives for burial. No foul play was suspected.”

