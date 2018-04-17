 Two Fraudsters Arrested For Fake Visa Application Documents To The US Embassy — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Two Fraudsters Arrested For Fake Visa Application Documents To The US Embassy

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Crime, News | 0 comments

Olusola Alabi and Balogun Teslim, two visa applicants, have both been sentenced to two years in prison after being caught presenting fake documents to the United States embassy. The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) had arraigned the convicts before Justice Mojishola Dada of a Lagos State High Court, accusing them of […]

The post Two Fraudsters Arrested For Fake Visa Application Documents To The US Embassy appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.