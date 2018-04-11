Two Inspectors & 3 Sergeants Arrested Over Alleged Robbery In Lagos — Nigeria Today

Two Inspectors & 3 Sergeants Arrested Over Alleged Robbery In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested five serving policemen over alleged robbery attempt on one Mr Immanuel James, at Ago-Palace way, Okota, a Lagos suburb.

The suspects, two Inspectors and three Sergeants were identified to be operatives attached to Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS), Ipakodo.

The command’s spokesman, SP Chike Oti, who confirmed their arrest to newsmen on Tuesday, said that the men were not operatives from the Federal SARS, Ikeja Unit as reported.

Oti, however, said that one Insp. Jude Akhoyemta, who was earlier mentioned among the suspects, was found to be innocent.

“In line with the directive of the Commissioner of Police Lagos State, the Command hereby informs the general public that further enquiry into the allegation of harassment of one Immanuel James Ibe-Anyanwu by SARS operatives at Ago-Palace way, Okota revealed the true identity of officers involved in the highly regrettable incident.

“Those involved are currently undergoing interrogation at the Command’s X-Squad Section and would be marched before an Adjudicating Officer at the Police Provost Department for the commencement of their orderly room trial,” Oti said.

The post Two Inspectors & 3 Sergeants Arrested Over Alleged Robbery In Lagos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

