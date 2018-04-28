Two kids missing after rescue boat capsizes in crocodile-infested Tana river - The Star, Kenya — Nigeria Today

Two kids missing after rescue boat capsizes in crocodile-infested Tana river – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
Two kids missing after rescue boat capsizes in crocodile-infested Tana river
The Star, Kenya
Rescuers carry a girl rescued after their boat capsized at Galili village in Tana River county on April 27, 2018. /ALPHONCE GARI. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. Two children are feared dead after a rescue boat they were using to cross …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!