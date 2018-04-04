Two killed as gunmen kidnap community leader in Rivers - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Two killed as gunmen kidnap community leader in Rivers – The Punch
Two killed as gunmen kidnap community leader in Rivers
TWO persons were reportedly killed while a community leader was kidnapped in Rundele, Emohua Local Government of Rivers State. Those who lost their lives were said to be members of rival cult groups, who clashed after a heated argument on Sunday. It …
Gunmen kill two, abduct traditional ruler in Rivers
