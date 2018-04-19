Two Ladies bruised and battered for theft — Nigeria Today

Two Ladies bruised and battered for theft

89n Two unidentified lady-thieves met their waterloo at the hands of a mob at Bethel Plaza, Onitsha, Anambra State.

The ladies were battered by the mob after they were caught trying to steal a bag of money in the popular market .

In related news, a 20 year old man arrested by operatives of Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command has confessed that his gang use a toy gun to rob stranded motorists around Adeniji Adele end of the Third Mainland Bridge.

The suspect, Rilwan Wasiu from Oyo State was arrested last week Thursday at Adeniji Adele under bridge around 10:00 p.m. while he was fighting with his girlfriend.

