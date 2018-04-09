Two men in court for alleged gang rape of girl in bush — Nigeria Today

Two men in court for alleged gang rape of girl in bush

Two men, Peter Ugbe, 32, and Hamed Alao, 25, appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for alleged gang rape of a 20-year-old girl inside the bush.

Ugbe and Alao, who reside in Iju-Ishaga Area of Lagos, had pleaded not guilty to a three-count charge of rape, conspiracy and assault.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Victor Eruada, told the court that the accused persons and one other still at large, committed the offence on March 18, at Cele Bus-Stop, Iju-Ishaga, a Lagos Suburb.

Eruada said that the accused and his accomplice accosted the girl, assaulted her with a cutlass and forced her to the bush and gang raped her.

“It was a passer-by who heard her shouting for help from the bush and alerted other people. Ugbe and Alao were apprehended, ” Eruada told the court.

He said that the offence contravened sections 260, 411 and 171 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. The News men reports that Section 260 prescribes life imprisonment for offenders upon conviction.

The Magistrate, Mrs Dan Oni, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N50,000 each with two sureties in like sum. Oni adjourned the case until April 23, for trial.

NAN

The post Two men in court for alleged gang rape of girl in bush appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

