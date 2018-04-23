Two More Weeks to Go in the Camon Selfie King and Queen Contest: Modelling Contract and Camon X Smartphones up for Grabs — Nigeria Today

Two More Weeks to Go in the Camon Selfie King and Queen Contest: Modelling Contract and Camon X Smartphones up for Grabs

The search is still on for Camon X selfie King and Queen in the ongoing Camon X Clear Selfie Contest. On the 9th of April, 2018, TECNO Mobile started a Selfie-based contest for its new device, the Camon X and X Pro.

The contest which is its second week is targeted at the young and trendy selfie lovers and will run for two more weeks before the final winner will be crowned. A modelling contract and Camon X smartphones are up for grabs.

The contest is still on and thousands of entries have already been received and what you need to do is really easy. Take a clear creative selfie and upload using the right hashtag. Every week, the 10 most qualified clear selfies will be picked by TECNO panel of Judges.

Already 10 best entries from the first week have been announced and they automatically qualify for the final round where the overall winner will be selected via voting.

So if you think you can take a crispy clear selfie on your mobile device, it could be in your cafeteria, hostel, lecture room, on a mountain, in the market, at the beach, club, party, church, anywhere! Then this Camon X selfie King and Queen Contest is your opportunity to showcase your talent.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE ONLINE

STEP 1 – Take a creative clear selfie.

STEP 2 – Upload on either Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or on our TECNO Spot Forum with hashtags #CamonXClearSelfie and #ClearSelfieContest, don’t forget to mention @tecnomobileng.

STEP 3 – Tell your friends to like, share/retweet your entry to increase your chances of winning.

NOTE: You must be following our Social Media page(s) to make your entries valid.

How it will work online:

Each week, 10 most qualified clear selfie pictures determined by our panel of judges will be selected and rewarded with gift items. The top 10 entries weekly automatically qualify for the final stage.

At the end of the 4th week, all selected 40 selfie images will be made into a GIF and people will be asked to vote their favourite Selfie King and Queen. Voting will commence on 11th May – 17th May, 2018

To qualify for the top 10 – your selfie has to be clear, sharp and creative. Winners will be models for our Camon X smartphone and will go for a 2 day photoshoot. On this note, they agree for their pictures to be used by TECNO Mobile Limited for any advertising content, both online and offline. The Contest runs from 9th April – 8th May, 2018.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE FOR CAMPUS

STEP 1 – Take a creative clear selfie.

STEP 2 – Upload on either Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or on our TECNO Spot Forum with hashtags #CamonXClearSelfie and #ClearSelfieContest, don’t forget to mention @tecnomobileng and the name of your SCHOOL.

STEP 3 – Tell your friends to like, share/retweet your entry to increase your chances of winning Selfie King and Queen for your campus.

NOTE: You must be following our Social Media page(s) to make your entries valid.

Visit TECNOSpot for terms and conditions and for more information, follow TECNOMobileNigeria on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

