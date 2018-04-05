Two Soldiers, 21 Bandits Killed During Gun Duel In Zamfara — Nigeria Today

Two Soldiers, 21 Bandits Killed During Gun Duel In Zamfara

The Nigeria Army on Thursday confirmed that two of its soldiers and 21 armed bandits were killed during a gun duel in Tunga Daji, Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara state.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, who revealed this in a statement he issued today, added that troops of 232 Battalion Zuru, while on clearance patrol on Wednesday, encountered the armed bandits and ”neutralised 21 of them.”

Mr Chukwu said many bandits also escaped with gunshot wounds.

“Unfortunately we lost an officer and a soldier during the encounter. The remains of the officer and soldier has been evacuated to Federal Medical Center Gusau,” the spokesperson said.

Items recovered from the bandits include five AK 47 rifles, one light machine gun, five magazines and 35 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

The Army spokesperson noted that despite the ugly incident, the morale of the soldiers remains high.

He also informed the public that troops have been mobilised on a special operation to “comb the general area and arrest any fleeing bandit.”

