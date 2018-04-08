 Two UNILAG lecturers win 2018 edition of Rhodes Artist and Writer Residency Fellowship (RAW) - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today
Two UNILAG lecturers win 2018 edition of Rhodes Artist and Writer Residency Fellowship (RAW) – Guardian (blog)

Two UNILAG lecturers win 2018 edition of Rhodes Artist and Writer Residency Fellowship (RAW)
Professor Peju Layiwola, Head, Department of Creative Arts, and Dr. Patrick Oloko, a senior lecturer in the Department of English, have been awarded the Rhodes Artist and Writer (RAW) Residency Fellowship Programme for 2018. The RAW programme with

