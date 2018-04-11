Two women trade their bouquets for pencils to take a final exam on their wedding day - Culturess — Nigeria Today

Two women trade their bouquets for pencils to take a final exam on their wedding day – Culturess
|
Culturess
|
Two women trade their bouquets for pencils to take a final exam on their wedding day
Culturess
Two women were given an ultimatum: attend your weddings or attend your final exams. They chose to do both and handled it amazingly. Here's a fact: final exams are stressful. Here's another fact: weddings are stressful (have you ever seen Bridezilla …
Students write final exam in wedding gown
Two Brides Leave Their Weddings To Finish Their Final Exam
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!