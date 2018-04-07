 Tyavkase eyes 5th NPFL title as Lobi Stars push for top prize - SCORE NIGERIA (blog) — Nigeria Today
Tyavkase eyes 5th NPFL title as Lobi Stars push for top prize – SCORE NIGERIA (blog)

Tyavkase eyes 5th NPFL title as Lobi Stars push for top prize
Veteran David Tyavkase will become the first Nigerian player to win the domestic NPFL title five times if his club, Lobi Stars, eventually clinched the title this season, Scorenigeria.com.ng reports. Lobi Stars currently sit top on the standings with
El-Kanemi have work cut out at LobiNew Telegraph Newspaper

all 2 news articles »

