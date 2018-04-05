 U.K Police Offer £20,000 To Find Killer Of Nigerian Lawmaker’s Son — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

U.K Police Offer £20,000 To Find Killer Of Nigerian Lawmaker’s Son

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in News, World | 0 comments

Police in the U.K have offered a £20,000 reward to anyone who can give information that leads to the arrest of the killer(s) of the son of a Nigerian lawmaker. Abraham Badru, Twenty-six years old was gunned down in Hackney, east London, a few weeks ago. He once received a Police bravery award, after giving […]

The post U.K Police Offer £20,000 To Find Killer Of Nigerian Lawmaker’s Son appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.