 U.S. military team visits Western Naval Command in Lagos — Nigeria Today
U.S. military team visits Western Naval Command in Lagos

Posted on Apr 13, 2018

A delegation of U.S. National War College (USNWC) on Friday visited the Western Naval Command in Apapa, Lagos to strengthen existing  relations and enhance their knowledge about the Nigerian Navy. The leader of the delegation, Capt. Corey Ray, told newsmen that the visit was aimed at strengthening cooperation between the military of both countries. “Part of […]

