U.S to deliver 12 war jets to Nigeria in 2020- Official — Nigeria Today

U.S to deliver 12 war jets to Nigeria in 2020- Official

Posted on Apr 22, 2018

The U.S. says it will in 2020 deliver the 12 Super Tucano fighter jets and other weapons it agreed to sell to Nigeria to combat Boko Haram insurgents and other extremist groups.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

