U.S, U.K And France Launch Strikes At Syria In Response To Chemical Attack — Nigeria Today

U.S, U.K And France Launch Strikes At Syria In Response To Chemical Attack

The United States President, Donald Trump has confirmed that he ordered a strike on Syria in response to last weekend’s chemical weapons attack.

The UK and French Government also launched strikes against targets in Syria in the early hours of Saturday morning, following a week of threats of retaliation for an alleged chemical weapons attack on civilians.

“A short time ago, I ordered the United States Armed Forces to launch precision strikes on targets associated with the chemical weapons capabilities of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad. A combined operation with the armed forces of France and the United Kingdom is now underway,” President Trump said.

Trump, speaking from the White House on Friday evening said the attack last weekend was “a significant escalation” of Assad’s use of chemical weapons and warranted a stepped-up international response. Adding that the alleged chemical weapons use was not the work of “a man,” but was “the crimes of a monster instead.”

Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff, Joseph Dunford said the strikes were carried out on three Syrian chemical weapons infrastructures and the U.S. believed it would send al-Assad a strong message.

UK Prime Minister, Theresa May called the chemical attack “pure horror” in a statement Friday night.

“The Syrian regime has a history of using chemical weapons against its own people in the most cruel and abhorrent way. And a significant body of information including intelligence indicates the Syrian Regime is responsible for this latest attack,” May said.

France President Emmanuel Macron said the response was “limited to the Syrian regime’s capabilities to produce and use chemical weapons”.

“We cannot tolerate the normalisation of the use of chemical weapons, which is a direct threat to the security of the Syrian people and our collective security,” Mr Macron said.

