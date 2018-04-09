UBA Plc: Strong fundamentals may spike investor sentiments - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

UBA Plc: Strong fundamentals may spike investor sentiments – Vanguard
THISDAY Newspapers
UBA Plc: Strong fundamentals may spike investor sentiments
Vanguard
AMIDST a flicker of hope on recovery from the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, three-week long bear run, the shares of United Bank for Africa, UBA, may be one of the early beneficiaries of the bottom-out. The stock had positive investor sentiment pulling …
UBA's Loans to Agriculture, Power Sectors Hit N265 Billion
