UBA Shareholders Approve 2017 Final Dividend - The Tide — Nigeria Today

UBA Shareholders Approve 2017 Final Dividend – The Tide



BusinessDay UBA Shareholders Approve 2017 Final Dividend

The Tide

United Bank for Africa (UBA), has endorsed the payment of N22.23 billion final dividend declared by the board for the financial year ended December 31, 2017. The Tide source reports that the shareholders gave the approval at the bank's 56th Annual …

UBA Rewards Staff THISDAY Newspapers



all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

