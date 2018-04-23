Uber will no longer store exact pickup and drop-off locations in drivers’ apps — Nigeria Today

Uber will no longer store exact pickup and drop-off locations in drivers’ apps
Uber will begin hiding passengers’ exact pickup and drop-off locations in the trip history available to drivers. Rather than pinpointing where you are and where you’re going, the app will show drivers a more general location.
The post Uber will no longer store exact pickup and drop-off locations in drivers’ apps appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!