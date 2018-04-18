 Uche Nwofor, Ugonna Uzochukwu rejoin Enugu Rangers after stints abroad - TODAY.NG — Nigeria Today
Uche Nwofor, Ugonna Uzochukwu rejoin Enugu Rangers after stints abroad

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Sports


Uche Nwofor, Ugonna Uzochukwu rejoin Enugu Rangers after stints abroad
Striker Uche Nwofor and midfielder Ugonna Uzochukwu have rejoined Enugu Rangers after various spells abroad. A top source said: “Uzochukkwu for one has signed a short loan deal with Rangers, possibly by June he could be on his way out again.” Defensive

