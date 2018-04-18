Uche Nwofor, Ugonna Uzochukwu rejoin Enugu Rangers after stints abroad - TODAY.NG — Nigeria Today

Uche Nwofor, Ugonna Uzochukwu rejoin Enugu Rangers after stints abroad – TODAY.NG
Uche Nwofor, Ugonna Uzochukwu rejoin Enugu Rangers after stints abroad
Striker Uche Nwofor and midfielder Ugonna Uzochukwu have rejoined Enugu Rangers after various spells abroad. A top source said: “Uzochukkwu for one has signed a short loan deal with Rangers, possibly by June he could be on his way out again.” Defensive …
