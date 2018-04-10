 UEFA Champions League: Roma dump Barca out with stunning win — Nigeria Today
UEFA Champions League: Roma dump Barca out with stunning win

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in Football, Sports

AS Roma pulled off one of the greatest Champions League comebacks by knocking Barcelona out with a remarkable 3-0 win in their quarterfinal second leg on Tuesday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the hosts overcame a 4-1 deficit from the first leg to reach the semifinals on away goals. Roma’s Kostas Manolas headed the decisive third goal in the 82nd minute, putting the Italians in the last four for the first time since they reached the European Cup final in 1984.

