UEFA Champions League: Roma dump Barca out with stunning win — Nigeria Today

UEFA Champions League: Roma dump Barca out with stunning win

AS Roma pulled off one of the greatest Champions League comebacks by knocking Barcelona out with a remarkable 3-0 win in their quarterfinal second leg on Tuesday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the hosts overcame a 4-1 deficit from the first leg to reach the semifinals on away goals. Roma’s Kostas Manolas headed the decisive third goal in the 82nd minute, putting the Italians in the last four for the first time since they reached the European Cup final in 1984.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

