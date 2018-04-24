 UEFA Champions League: Salah shines as Liverpool beat Roma — Nigeria Today
UEFA Champions League: Salah shines as Liverpool beat Roma

Liverpool took a big step towards the UEFA Champions League final with a 5-2 win over AS Roma in their semifinal, first leg at Anfield on Tuesday. Two late Roma goals, however, will give the Italians, who came back from 4-1 down to beat Barcelona in the previous round, some hope of an upset in the return game next Wednesday. Two superbly taken goals from Mohamed Salah gave Jurgen Klopp’s side a 2-0 lead at halftime and Liverpool ripped Roma apart after the break.

