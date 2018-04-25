 Uganda Government selects Consortium to develop Greenfield Oil Refinery in Uganda — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Uganda Government selects Consortium to develop Greenfield Oil Refinery in Uganda

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in Uganda, World | 0 comments

Following the favourable evaluation of its private sector-led offer by the Uganda Government, the Albertine Graben Refinery Consortium (AGRC) comprised of YAATRA Ventures, Baker Hughes, a GE company, LionWorks Group and Saipem, signed a project framework agreement confirming its selection for the realization of a 60,000 barrels per day capacity refinery with a project estimated […]

The post Uganda Government selects Consortium to develop Greenfield Oil Refinery in Uganda appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.