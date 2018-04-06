 Uganda hosts 7th DStv Eutelsat Star Awards Apr 12 - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Uganda hosts 7th DStv Eutelsat Star Awards Apr 12 – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Uganda hosts 7th DStv Eutelsat Star Awards Apr 12
Vanguard
MULTICHOICE Africa and its partner, Eutelsat, will host the 7th edition of the DStv Eutelsat Star Awards in Kampala, Uganda on April 12 where it will announce continental winners. DSTV. Uganda, popularly called the “Pearl of Africa”, has produced the

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.