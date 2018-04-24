Uganda: IUIU Students Protest Suspension Over Sex - AllAfrica.com — Nigeria Today

Uganda: IUIU Students Protest Suspension Over Sex – AllAfrica.com
|
Daily Monitor
|
Uganda: IUIU Students Protest Suspension Over Sex
AllAfrica.com
Kampala — Twenty-three students of Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) have challenged the university decision to suspend them for one year for allegedly indulging in sexual activities on campus. The affected students have written to the university …
Islamic University Suspends Students Over Fornication
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!