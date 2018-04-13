Uganda Plans Tax On Social Media Use From July, Rights Activists Cry Foul - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today

Uganda Plans Tax On Social Media Use From July, Rights Activists Cry Foul – Independent Newspapers Limited
Independent Newspapers Limited
Uganda Plans Tax On Social Media Use From July, Rights Activists Cry Foul
Independent Newspapers Limited
Uganda plans to slam a new tax on social media users from July to raise revenue. Meanwhile, human rights activists denounced such tax as another attempt by President Yoweri Museveni to stifle freedom of expression and quash dissent to his 32-year-rule …
