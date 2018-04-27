‘Uganda Police top violator of media freedoms’ — Nigeria Today

‘Uganda Police top violator of media freedoms’

Kampala, Uganda |JOSEPH BAHINGWIRE | Human Rights Network for Journalists (HRNJ-Uganda) has for the second year running named Uganda Police Force as the lead violator of press freedoms in the country. According to HRNJ, many journalists faced human rights violations while in the line of duty at the hands of mainly police officers in the past year.

This was revealed by Robert Sempala the executive director Human Rights Network for Journalists Uganda during the launch of the 2017 Press Freedom Report index in Kampala.

He said this is in the context of general decline in human rights observance in the country where several other freedoms, such as the freedom of assembly, also continue to reduce.

“These violations and abuses are by State and non-state actors facilitated by a legal regime that still hosts provisions that undermine media freedoms,” he adds.

A total of 113 cases of violations and abuses were reported in 2017 and the Police were again the leading violators of media freedoms accounting for 83 cases out 113 (73%).

The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) and the Judiciary followed in distant second and third positions with six (5.3%) and four (3.5%) cases respectively.

Police violations include, among others, 45 arrests and detentions; 21 incidents of assault; and seven cases of malicious damage to journalists’ equipment.

Sempala added that there were few violations by non-state actors including private security personnel, Members of parliament and mobs.

The percentage of women journalists who suffered violations and abuses remains similar to previous years at 12% (13 cases). However, in 2017, one female journalist was kidnapped and tortured while some others were brutalised by Police.

He further added that many laws still remain in force to limit freedom of expression. They include the Computer Misuse Act 2011 and the Uganda Communication Act (Amended

2016)

The report further points to the fact that reporters, especially television journalists suffered violations most.

The campaign to amend Article 102(b) of the Constitution to remove the 75 year cap for presidential aspirants (Age Limit Campaign) provided extensive context during which journalists suffered a range of abuses and violations.

The Index observes that the struggle for control of cyberspace intensified in 2017 with this platform becoming the new frontline in the war against freedom of expression.

The Computer Misuse Act 2011, one of the laws to regulate cyber activity, contains broad and vague provisions used by both the Police and the communication regulator, UCC to curtail freedom of expression.

“Uganda Communications Commission, in particular, has exploited sections of the laws in ways that call to question the immense power it commands and legality of some of its action in a democratic dispensation,” it reads in part.

The Index also observes the continued impunity enjoyed by perpetrators of media freedoms in spite of the existence of laws and institutions under which they should be held accountable. Violations and abuses against journalists such as assault, malicious damage to property, issuance of threats including death threats and torture have gone unpunished even when diligently reported by the victims to relevant authorities.

The report thus makes several recommendations to various stakeholders including the leadership of the Uganda Police Force to take measures to ensure that police officers that perpetrate violations against the media are disciplined.

“Human rights defenders should engage the Police Administration to develop a training module for the Police training schools in media rights and the role of the media in society. The Development Partners’ community is urged to tailor support to the

Uganda Police to human rights observance,” Sempala advised.

Share on: WhatsApp

The post ‘Uganda Police top violator of media freedoms’ appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

