Uganda to resume export of poultry products to Kenya — Nigeria Today

Uganda to resume export of poultry products to Kenya

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s poultry farmers will soon resume selling their products to the neighbouring Kenya after nearly a15-month ban.

The Kenyan government on March 22 said it plans to lift the ban soon, allowing Uganda’s chicken and egg products access itsKsh500milliom market.

Kenya banned the entry of Uganda’s products many months ago following the outbreak of a viral disease.

Deputy Director of Veterinary Services, Michael Cheruiyot, says the move follows talks with Uganda and an assessment that ascertained the neighbouring country is now free of avian influenza disease.

Last year in August, the Ministry of Agriculture allowed three firms to export their products to Kenya having met the safety conditions that would allow them to sell their eggs and chickens locally, locking out majority of the traders in the cross-border poultry business.

Share on: WhatsApp

The post Uganda to resume export of poultry products to Kenya appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

