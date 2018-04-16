Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni says his people don't have oral sex - PinkNews — Nigeria Today

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni says his people don’t have oral sex – PinkNews
PinkNews
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni says his people don't have oral sex
The President of Uganda has said that “outsiders” are trying to get people in his country to engage in oral sex. Speaking in public, Yoweri Museveni said the sexual act was “wrong” and not what the mouth was for. . Museveni has clamped down on LGBT …
