Ugwuanyi visits rainstorm disaster victims — Nigeria Today

Ugwuanyi visits rainstorm disaster victims

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has paid an on-the-spot assessment visit to scenes of the rainstorm that led to the destruction of about 100 homes, schools, a poultry farm and other public amenities at Agbogugu, Awgu Local Government Area of the state.

Ugwuanyi while at the disaster scenes, sympathized with the affected persons and informed them of the decision of his administration to provide shelter and relief materials to cushion the effect of their loss.

The governor had in the wake of the natural disaster on Monday night, which also wreaked havoc at Ugbawka, Nkanu East Local Government Area, sympathized with the affected persons and directed the Enugu State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to commence immediate response by providing shelters and relief materials to the affected persons.

He assured the persons affected that his administration will “do everything possible to protect and provide them with the necessary assistance”, reassuring the people of government’s commitment to their welfare and security of lives and property.

Speaking on behalf of the people of the area, the traditional ruler of Eziama Agbogugu autonomous community, Igwe Desmond Chukwu, expressed gratitude to the governor for “his prompt visit and response through the provision of relief materials and other assistance”.

The monarch described the natural disaster as devastating and unfortunate, disclosing that the last time they experienced such havoc was in 1979. He added that “the state government’s intervention was a welcome development and would go a long way to cushion the effect of the

loss”, while praying that such calamity does not happen again.

