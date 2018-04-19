Uhuru says intra-Africa trade will wean continent off begging bowl - The Standard — Nigeria Today

Uhuru says intra-Africa trade will wean continent off begging bowl – The Standard
Uhuru says intra-Africa trade will wean continent off begging bowl
Intra-Africa trade is the only way that Africa can cushion herself against external economic shocks, President Uhuru Kenyatta has said. Speaking Wednesday, on the benefits of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) at the ongoing Commonwealth …
Moving African integration further forward
Kagame: Africa must improve business environment to benefit from AfCFTA
