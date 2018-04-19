 Uhuru says intra-Africa trade will wean continent off begging bowl - The Standard — Nigeria Today
Uhuru says intra-Africa trade will wean continent off begging bowl – The Standard

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in Africa


Uhuru says intra-Africa trade will wean continent off begging bowl
Intra-Africa trade is the only way that Africa can cushion herself against external economic shocks, President Uhuru Kenyatta has said. Speaking Wednesday, on the benefits of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) at the ongoing Commonwealth
