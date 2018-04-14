UI fees increment a wicked plot – ERC — Nigeria Today

UI fees increment a wicked plot – ERC
Two pro-masses groups, Education Rights Campaign (ERC) and Democratic Socialist Movement (DSM), have declared that the fees increment for medical students by the Senate of University of Ibadan is another tactic to worsen the economic condition of poor parents and students in the country. The two bodies made this know in a statement signed by […]
UI fees increment a wicked plot – ERC
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!