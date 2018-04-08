UI Students, Staff Escape Death as Devastating Rainstorm Wreaks Havoc — Nigeria Today

UI Students, Staff Escape Death as Devastating Rainstorm Wreaks Havoc

Some students and three members of staff of the University of Ibadan escaped death on Friday night when a rainstorm destroyed official quarters, cars, hostel and offices in the school.

The school’s Director of Public Communication, Mr. Olatunji Oladejo, who spoke to our correspondent on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Idowu Olayinka, said one of the staff members was lucky when a tree fell on her car while the other two escaped death because they were not at home when a strong wave caused a tree to fall on their official quarters in the school.

The VC said, “It affected many of our facilities, equipment, laboratory, lecturers’ offices, students’ hostel and administrative buildings at the International School, Ibadan; a secondary school which belongs to UI.

“During the rainstorm, a tree fell on a transformer near the Students’ Union building and destroyed it. The tree also fell on a car that belongs to a member of staff, Benadicta Igwe, who is a lawyer employed at the office of the Deputy Registrar, Legal, UI. But fortunately, she just left the car; so; she escaped.

“A couple, Prof. and Dr. (Mrs) Ajani, who are academic staff members of the school, were lucky not to be in their official apartment when a tree nearby fell on it. The husband decided to remain in his office during the rain while the wife was returning from a journey when the rain began. She decided to park at the school gate and took shelter somewhere.”

The VC added that several solar panels used to power internet cafés in the school were destroyed while several trees fell. The newly-renovated buildings at the Department of Forest Production and Product were also destroyed.

Olayinka called on the Federal Government and philanthropists to come to the aid of the school before the students resume.

